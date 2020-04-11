Pueblo officers praised for handling in overnight disturbance involving with knives

Several Pueblo police officers are being praised for their handling of a potentially dangerous situation overnight.

Police were called to a home on Kenwood Drive just after 4:30 a.m. for a domestic disturbance involving a man armed with knives -- who had reportedly gone out to the front yard with the knives to wait for officers.

"When they arrived, the male was on the front porch and was, in fact, armed with knives," said Capt. Tom Rummel.

The man saw police and went back into the house. Several young children then ran out the front door, and a woman could be heard screaming inside.

"They made entry [into the home]. Officers Joe Cardona and Cody Metcalfe found the male in a closet, with the knives at his feet. He wouldn’t come out, so they used a Taser to subdue him."

The suspect was then taken into custody without any injury to the officers. His identity has not been released and it's unclear what charges he'll face.

"Good work by all of the officers involved in what was a very tense situation!" Rummel said.