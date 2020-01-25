Colorado man doesn't know he's a lottery winner for more than a week

A southern Colorado man is now a couple million dollars richer after giving his lottery ticket a second look.

Paul T. of Littleton bought a ticket earlier in the month at a King Soopers. The Jan. 11 Powerball drawing came and went; meanwhile, Paul went about his daily life with no clue a ticket for $2 million was sitting in his pocket.

After more than a week, Paul took a second glance at that ticket and saw he matched five numbers. He collected his winnings Friday!

The extra money couldn't have come at a better time for Paul and his family.

"His family underwent three major surgeries last year and with a child in college, finances have been stretched for Paul. But not anymore!" Colorado Lottery said.

Paul says he has no intention of taking early retirement -- he plans to still work five days a week.

Editor's note: We previously reported Paul was from Pueblo. We have since learned he is from Littleton and have updated the article.