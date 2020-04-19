Pueblo launches "Amazon-like" website to get people to shop local during pandemic

At a time when most local businesses have been getting less customers, Pueblo local leaders are getting creative.

They are doing this through a website called "Supporting Pueblo," to help businesses in town get through these tough times.

"So you'll have a local website called 'Supporting Pueblo' for all your favorite local businesses that will be featured online," District 2 Pueblo County Commissioner Garrison Ortiz explained. "Similar to Amazon, you can create a shopping cart and purchase all of those items and pay all at once and have those items delivered directly to you within a matter of 48 hours or more."

Ortiz says businesses there have taken a hit, and it's largely because people are turning to conglomerate's like Amazon during the pandemic.

"Those dollars don't recirculate in our local economy as they normally do."

The new website will be ready for shoppers this Thursday. Right now they are looking for more businesses to add to it.

"Not just food but retail products, So you can purchase anything from cheese from Springside Cheese to bed-sheets from Snooze Mattress," he said.

They are using the Convention Center as the distribution warehouse, and everything is being overseen by the health department so all guidelines will be followed.

"Obviously a different effort, kind of cavalier, a little entrepreneurial, but we are willing to next end ourselves to take some risks and try different things," Ortiz said. "Because these are different times and that we are going to do everything we can to support you, your business, your employees, and keep those dollars circulating here."

Click here to visit the website.