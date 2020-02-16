Pueblo investigating deadly shooting

Pueblo police are investigating the city's second homicide of the year after they found a man shot to death in a Pueblo neighborhood Saturday night.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Wilson Avenue just before 11 p.m., where they found the victim. At the time of this writing, it's unclear if he was found outside or inside a home.

Police have only identified the victim as a 37-year-old man. He was already dead when officers reached the scene.

No arrests have been made.

We will update this story as we learn more.