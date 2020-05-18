Pueblo hospital now allowing visitors; does not include COVID-19 patients

Patients at Parkview Medical Center will now be allowed to have one visitor.

The hospital originally only allowed one visitor per patient starting March 17. Shortly after on April 1, the hospital didn't allow any visitors, but with some exceptions.

Starting Monday after more than six weeks with no visitors, patients without COVID-19 can have one visitor in a 24-hour period. COVID-19 patients, or anyone under investigation for COVID-19, will not be allowed visitors.

Here is the new policy:

-Visiting hours are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

-Visitors will be required to wear self-provided face coverings while inside Parkview's facilities.

-All visitors will be screened for temperature and symptoms. Any visitors with a temperature equal to or greater than 100 degrees or COVID-19 symptoms will not be allowed.

-No visitors under the age of 18 will be allowed, unless they are parents of hospitalized children.

-Visitors will be asked to remain in the patient’s room while visiting, only leaving when necessary.

-In respect to social distancing, visitors may be asked to leave waiting rooms and/or lobbies if they become crowded.

Exceptions to these restrictions may be made in specific circumstances including end-of-life care, pediatric patients, labor and delivery, etc.

