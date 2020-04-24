Parkview Medical Center hospital deals with 'cyber-incident,' unclear if patient information was compromised

11 News reached out to Parkview Medical Center Thursday night asking for information on an alleged cyber attack. Friday night, a release from the hospital stated they were the target of a "cyber-incident."

The release was sent out through a Gmail account. 11 News replied and called asking if patient information was compromised, but we have not heard back as of 9:12 p.m. on Friday.

"Upon learning of the incident, Parkview immediately engaged leading third-party forensic experts to investigate and mitigation is well underway," part of the release read.

Parkview says patients will not see any impact to the level or quality of care due to the incident.

"Our investigation is ongoing at this time and we will provide updates as more information is verified by the forensics team," Parkview added in the release. "While our medical staff continue to work around the clock in response to the ongoing global pandemic, we are doing everything in our power to bring our systems back online as quickly and securely as possible."

Parkview was aware of the incident on Tuesday, according to the release.