Pueblo homicide under investigation, 26-year-old victim was dropped off at the hospital

Pueblo Police are working to learn who was behind the homicide of a 26-year-old victim early Sunday morning.

As of Monday afternoon, there was no suspect description available in the crime. The victim was dropped off at the hospital at about 3:36 in the morning with apparent gunshot wounds. The driver who dropped off the victim was located by police. However, investigators are still asking the public for help in this case.

The vehicle used to transport the victim was described as an early 2000s gold Chevrolet Trailblazer.

The identity of the victim was not being released last time this article was updated.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Gravatt at (719) 320-6022 or Detective Torres at (719) 320 6037. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-STOP (542-7867).

The victim's death marks Pueblo's fifth homicide of 2020.