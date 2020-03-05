Police looking for suspect after serious assault at Pueblo homeless camp

Police say they are looking for a suspect who seriously assaulted a victim at a homeless camp.

Pueblo police responded to north Dillon Dr. and Eagleridge Blvd. Wednesday morning to a report of an assault. The victim sustained a puncture wound to the leg and a severe laceration to the wrist.

The incident happened near a homeless camp on the Fountain Creek, just east of I-25. The victim was transported to a Denver area hospital for additional medical treatment.

The suspect is described as a white male, early twenties, red hair, with a beard, last seen wearing green coveralls. The suspect is possibly named “John," and is considered armed and dangerous. Officers attempted to locate the suspect on the Fountain Creek unsuccessfully.

If you have any information on this incident or the identity of the suspect, please call 553-2502 or Detective Torres at (719) 320-6037. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.