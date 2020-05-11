Pueblo district continues with virtual graduation, despite rallies against it

District 60 is continuing to prepare for virtual graduations, despite seniors asking for a postponed in-person graduation.

The Pueblo city schools spent the last several days pre-filming their virtual graduations. Seniors returned to their schools in small groups for the first time in weeks to walk across the stage.

This comes after the D-60 superintendent made the decision mid-April to make all graduations online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In response, seniors held two rallies around the city asking for the district to reconsider.

"The challenge all along with postponing a graduation ceremony has been the same, and that's we don't know what the restrictions are going to be. D-60 didn't want to provide false hope to our community, but we also didn't want to find ourselves in a position where we postponed, and then didn't have a plan," said Dalton Sprouse of D-60.

11 News reporter Kasia Kerridge spoke with seniors at the rallies in late-April, and caught up with a Central High School senior Monday as he walked across the stage.

"I got a little bit of closure in some ways, but it was hard because the last day that we left school, nobody ever really told us that it was our last day. So it was nice getting to walk the halls for the last time," said senior Cole Johnson.

As of now, the virtual graduations will take place on the same dates and times as the already scheduled 2020 graduation:

Paragon/Dutch Clark: Thursday, May 28, 6 p.m.

Centennial High School: Friday, May 29, 3 p.m.

Central High School: Friday, May 29, 7 p.m.

South High School: Saturday, May 30, 8 a.m.

East High School: Saturday, May 30, noon