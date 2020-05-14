Pueblo college honors graduates; plans to reopen fall in-person classes

Pueblo Community College is honoring their graduates this week with personalized signs after COVID-19 canceled their in-person graduation.

PCC put up over a thousand personalized signs on their three campuses to honor their graduates. There are 852 graduates from the Pueblo and Fremont campuses and 164 graduates from the Southwest campus in Mancos.

"When they first come here, we promise to recognize them and to help them every step of the way and when they leave, we promise to celebrate their successes and that's what we're doing," said college President Dr. Patty Erjavec.

About two-thirds of the student population at PCC are first-generation college students. The majority of the students live in Pueblo or the surrounding areas.

Graduates will be recognized individually and PCC instructors and employees will share their own messages of congratulations. The virtual ceremony is May 22 at 6 p.m.

PCC is planning to return to in-person classes in the fall. Barring any changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, PCC will begin the semester on Aug. 17.

"People need to have some bit of certainty as they move forward. Should I enroll, shouldn't I enroll, is the college going to be open? So we wanted to make a very clear statement. We're going to do everything we can to make sure that our environment is safe," said Erjavec.