Pueblo Zoo closing temporarily for coronavirus outbreak

Effective Tuesday, the Pueblo Zoo is joining the thousands of businesses statewide who are shutting their doors during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

"In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily close the Pueblo Zoo to the public beginning today," the zoo said in a statement Tuesday.

The zoo says its zookeepers and maintenance will remain at work proving daily care for animals and upkeep on the buildings and grounds. However, the zoo acknowledges the closure will hit them hard in many areas.

"Closing the zoo will have a significant impact on our ability to maintain staffing at the levels needed. More than 1/3 of our funding comes from ticket sales, events, and rentals. Every $12 ticket loss will be felt acutely."

The zoo is asking the public to consider making a donation to "assist in the care of the animals you know and love."

Any amount is welcome. The zoo gave an example of what a $75 donation could fund.

"A gift of $75 will feed 20 animals for a week during this crisis," the zoo said.

For more information on the zoo's coronavirus response, click here.