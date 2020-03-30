Pueblo West firefighters to do welfare checks on residents needing help during stay-at-home order

Pueblo West Metropolitan District Fire Department says it is creating a new welfare check program to help citizens during the ongoing "stay-at-home" law.

"We respond to emergencies every day in our community and during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, we want to be proactive in helping our residents who might not otherwise have resources to help them during this stay-at-home order," said Fire Chief Brian Caserta. “Their welfare is important and we want to make sure they have what they need in this critical time.”

Citizens who are worried about a friend or relative are urged to fill out a welfare check request online. A firefighter will then go look in on the resident.

The fire department says they will continue providing this service, free of charge, until the executive order is lifted.

To access the online form, click here.