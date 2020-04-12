Pueblo Police surprise local kids on birthday during Stay-at-Home Order

No one wants to spend their birthday in quarantine, especially if you're a kid.

That's why one the Pueblo Police Department went out of their way to make sure one seven year old still had a great birthday.

April 11th was Miley Burdick's seventh birthday, and she had some special guests.

"She was super excited, they came and she was completely blown away and it was pretty cool," Odyesty Burdick, Miley's mom said. "All of them were really nice and comforting during this time of quarantine."

Miley wants to be an officer when she grows up, and was equally--if not more--excited to see the officers in uniform, with sirens blaring.

"It was so cool, and I got two surprises from them!" Miley said.

This isn't the first time officers have gone above and beyond for a kid's birthday, and to Miley and her mom, it mean't the world.

"They went the extra mile to make sure that the kid was happy you know? It was the best thing they could have done," Odyesety said.

When asked if Miley wanted to say anything to the officers, she had one thing to add:

"Thank you!"

