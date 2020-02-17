Pueblo Police believe juveniles were shooting at random cars on Monday

Pueblo Police believe a group of juveniles was behind a couple of shootings Monday evening.

Police say the juveniles were traveling in a red truck on the west side of the city when they shot out another car's windows at about 4 p.m. Soon after that call, a second shooting was reported in the Bessemer neighborhood. A picture of the truck police believe the suspects were in is at the top of this article.

The juveniles were identified and charges are pending. It isn't clear what type of firearm was used or if it was just a pellet gun.

Police believe there could be other victims. If you have any information on this case you're asked to call 719-553-2502.