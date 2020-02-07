Pueblo Police arrest man for DUI, after he hit the front of police cruiser

Pueblo police said that around 1:20 a.m., they were attempting to stop a car that was driving 'erratically' downtown.

On W. 3rd, police said that the car stopped in the street in front of the police cruiser. They say next the vehicle backed into the front of the cruiser.

They added that this accident had nothing to do with the weather, just the amount of alcohol the driver appeared to have in his body.

The driver is now in custody for suspicion of DUI. No one was injured and the vehicles sustained minor damage.