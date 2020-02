Around 2:33 a.m. Friday, Pueblo police responded to a motel for a report of a stabbing from a family issue.

Police responded almost immediately and found the suspect on the walkway.

The victim then told police that his son, the suspect, jumped onto the bed while the victim was sleeping and stabbed him in the ears with scissors.

He was transported to the hospital for treatment and the suspect is being booked at the PCDC.