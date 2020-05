Pueblo police say they arrested a wanted man early Friday morning.

Just before 1 a.m., police went to a home on Joplin Ave, just east of downtown Pueblo, after getting information that suspect might be there.

Pueblo police identified the man as Arden Haught.

At the house they were able to convince him to come out of the house and surrender.

Haught was taken into custody on a $50,000 felony warrant and a no-bond misdemeanor warrant.