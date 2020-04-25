Pueblo PD respond to call, female coughed on officers saying "now you have the virus!"

Around 3:45 a.m. Saturday, Pueblo officers were called to a disturbance call in the area of 11th and Kingston. This on the east side of town.

When officers arrived they found an SUV in the middle of the street. A female was sitting on the ground and a male was standing over her yelling.

The female had a visible head injury with blood on her face.

Police say both were uncooperative and a taser was used to subdue the male.

Officers said the female was coughing towards the firefighters and police saying "Now you have the virus!"

The male and female both said they were jumped. The female party refused to go to a hospital for treatment.

Police say the male was then arrested because he has a restraining order- and the female is the protected party.