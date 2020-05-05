Pueblo Special Election: Electricity provider debate

Tuesday is a special election day for the City of Pueblo, and the main topic covers who will be the future electricity provider.

People voting on 2A are deciding if the city should cut ties with their current electric provider. A yes vote for 2A means the Pueblo Board of Water Works will handle both the city's water and electric utilities. No to 2A means Black Hills Energy will remain the provider.

Bring Power Home 2020 is campaigning "Yes to 2A". Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar, the Pueblo Chamber of Commerce, and others support it.

"Pueblo, our economy has been slower to expand than other parts of Colorado, and a lot of it has to do with our high utility rates," said Chris Nicoll of Yes to 2A. "It's one big factor that we're dealing with here and so this would help commercial rates for businesses that we're trying to bring to Pueblo to provide more competitive rates."

The opposing campaign, "No to 2A," is supported by Black Hills Energy, some council members and others.

"This is just not the way of doing it. There's other ways to bring in competition into the market and certainly, competition drives down rates and condemning a utility and having a government take over of a business, is not appropriate," said Lori Winner of No to 2A.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, over 33,000 ballots were in, more than 25,000 of those were from the city alone.

"In the last regularly scheduled city election, November of last year, we had just over 26,000 when it was all said and done," said Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder Bo Ortiz. "So I would say that we are on pace to beat a regularly scheduled election with a Special, one issue, Election."

We will continue to update this article as we learn results.

