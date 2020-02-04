Pueblo County deputy awarded Medal of Valor, 2 other deputies receive Purple Hearts

On Friday, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office honored a trio of deputies during the 14th annual Pueblo County Sheriff's Office Awards Banquet.

Deputy Jason Hanratty, currently a patrol sergeant, was awarded with the Medal of Valor.

"The Medal of Valor is law enforcement’s highest award and is presented for an act of outstanding bravery or heroism performed with selflessness, courage and devotion to duty," the sheriff's office wrote in a release.

Deputy Hanratty received the award for his heroic actions the night of Jan. 13, 2019. The sheriff's office provided details from that night in a release. While responding to a call in which a vehicle fleeing from a Fremont County Sheriff’s Deputy was entering Pueblo County. The suspect vehicle was involved in an incident in which the driver attempted to hit a Fremont County Deputy and then fled east on U.S. Highway 50. As the vehicle entered Pueblo County, a Pueblo County Deputy attempted to stop the vehicle using a PIT maneuver. The driver did not stop and continued driving east, entering Pueblo West. A second PIT maneuver was done causing the vehicle to crash through a fence and into a tree. As deputies approached the vehicle, the driver revved the engine and drove toward Hanratty. Deputy Hanratty fired his weapon, striking the suspect driver and causing the vehicle to stop.

“Deputy Hanratty’s actions were truly heroic,” said Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor. “He put his life on the line to protect himself and fellow deputies from harm. I am proud and honored to award him with the distinguished Medal of Valor for his courage, selflessness and dedication to duty.”

Purple Heart awards were also presented to Detention Deputy Jana Hartless and Detention Deputy Clayton Kent for their courage and bravery during two separate incidents involving assaults by inmates.