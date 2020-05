Two Pueblo County sheriff's deputies tested positive for COVID-19, and one is now back at work.

Training coordinator Deputy Danny Wells spent April at home on quarantine and in isolation after getting the virus from an undetermined source.

"After a bout with COVID-19, Deputy Wells has returned to work happy & healthy," said PCSO on social media.

Deputy Wells is now waiting for word on whether he can be a plasma donor to help others who are battling COVID-19.