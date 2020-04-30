Pueblo City-County Library to start curbside pickup, mail delivery

Pueblo City-County Library District is making it easier to read new books while we stay "Safer at Home."

The library district announced Thursday it would be offering library services through curbside pickup and mail delivery, as well as opening outdoor book drops at several locations. This will all begin Monday, May 4.

The library district described how the new system will work:

"Patrons can check out new materials by placing them on 'hold' through the district’s online catalog, catalog.pueblolibrary.org, and request curbside pickup when choosing the pickup location. This service is available during normal business hours, up to 30 minutes before closing. Returns are not accepted at curbside pickup; patrons must use the outdoor book drops when returning materials. At this time, the Library @ the Y will reopen when the Pueblo YMCA reopens.

"To request curbside pickup, patrons will select “(branch name) Curbside” from the drop-down menu under the “pickup location” heading in the library’s online catalog, catalog.pueblolibrary.org. A library staffer will call the phone number listed in the contact information to arrange a pickup time; times will be set within 10 minute windows.

"Each branch has dedicated parking spaces for patron pickup. Once there, patrons are asked to call the phone number listed on signs to let staff know they’ve arrived. For confirmation, patrons are asked to have a photo ID ready to show staff through the car window. All items will be bagged and placed into the waiting vehicle; patrons are asked to have a door or trunk already open. Normal borrowing rules apply; to learn more please visit pueblolibrary.org/borrowing rules.

"Attending staff will wear personal protective equipment including face masks, protective gowns and gloves, and follow public health protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"Patrons who choose not to leave their homes can receive library materials by mail. When placing a hold in the library catalog, choose "Mail Delivery" as the pick-up location. Library staff will call to verify the patron's card number and address. Items will then be checked out on the customer's account for one month and mailed directly to their residence. Patrons will be responsible for returning the items during that time. Items can be returned by mail or any PCCLD book drop. Items can be renewed by calling the library directly at 562-5607."

Locations with an available outdoor book drop are: Barkman, Greenhorn Valley, Tom L. and Anna Marie Giodone, Lamb, Patrick A. Lucero, Pueblo West and Robert Hoag Rawlings.