Public pools in Colorado to remain closed during Safer At Home order through May

Memorial Day weekend typically marks a time when public pools open in Colorado. Not during this year's pandemic.

11 News reached out to state officials on Tuesday to get clarification on whether or not pools could open under the Safer At Home order. As of May 12, public pools are to remain closed. After June 1, the state will decide if the latest order can be further modified to phase in a variety of summer activities.

There is some good news for those hoping to get some sun this summer. According to the CDC, "there is no evidence that the virus that causes COVID-19 can be spread to people through the water in pools, hot tubs, spas, or water play areas. Proper operation and maintenance (including disinfection with chlorine and bromine) of these facilities should inactivate the virus in the water."

It is possible the decision could be left up to local officials and health departments in Colorado down the line.