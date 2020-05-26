Public asked to give feedback on draft guidance for opening Colorado schools in the fall

The public is being asked to provide feedback on a "toolkit" giving draft guidance on how schools can safely open in the fall.

“I am amazed and grateful to our teachers and administrators for all they are doing to ensure that even during this historic pandemic, Colorado’s kids are still learning,” said Colorado Gov. Jared Polis. “These guidelines are an important first step on the path of ensuring districts, families, and of course kids are prepared to the greatest extent possible for this fall.”

During a conference call concerning the toolkit on Tuesday, officials said there is no "one size fits all" set of guidelines. Each school district may look different depending on the number of cases in their community.

Click here for more on the draft planning for the 2020-2021 school year in Colorado.

Schools reopening isn't a guarantee. According to the toolkit, decisions about whether in-person instruction is suspended may be made in a variety of ways:

1) A statewide Executive Order or Public Health Order may suspend in-person instruction (as was the case in the spring of 2020). If an Executive Order or Public Health Order is not in place, then move to #2 below.

2) Local public health departments may issue a local health order suspending in-person instruction at a site or across a district. If a local health order is not in place, then move to #3 below.

3) A school district, in collaboration with the local health department, may decide to suspend in-person instruction due to the number of cases in the school or community.

Another possible option for school districts is "Blended and Online Learning." An entire office was set up for to provide support during extended school closures.

The hope for the state is schools can safely reopen with guidelines in place to protect students and staff.

The toolkit is being described as a "working" document that is expected to be updated and reflect any future public health orders. It was also be adjusted based on feedback. Click here to visit the feedback form.

There is a long list of guidance when it comes to protocols for protecting the health of students and educators. Click here for more information. The guidance covers:

-District/School Coordinators and Local Local County Health Department.

Safety Protocols

Encourage Safe Physical Distancing During Activities and Limit Sharing

-Bus and Suburban Transportation

-Cafeteria/Food Service Areas

-Classrooms

-Drop Off/Pick Up, Late Drop-Off

-Extracurricular Activities and Athletics

-Hallways

-Identified Isolated Health Room/Area

-Lockers

-Open Periods

-Recess, Playgrounds, Gyms

-Restrooms

-Visitors

Care for Staff and Students Who Become Ill at School

Protect Vulnerable Populations

School Immunization Requirements

Respond to General Emergencies