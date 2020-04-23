Public Health Order requires essential employees to wear masks

There's a new Public Health Order in place for Colorado and it requires essential employees to wear masks while they're at work.

This includes banks, child care, pharmacies, and grocery stores. The governor announced this Thursday afternoon.

Not much has changed for workers at Bargain Mart in Colorado Springs, however. Their boss has been requiring them to wear masks, and even providing them for weeks.

Not only that, but employees and customers must have the temperatures taken before entering the store. The owner even had a few customers last week and turned them away because they had a temperature over 100 degrees.

In addition, there are arrows across the store, asking customers to walk in one way so they don't cross paths as much.

Owner James Krug says its steps like these that can prevent people from spreading the virus and adds you can never be too careful.

"I'm here to keep everyone safe because I will lose a sale rather than take the chance at risking anyone getting infected in the store because this is a crazy virus," he said.

The Public Health Order will remain in place until May 17.

Failure to comply could result in a penalty of up to $1,000 and/or a year in jail. Local authorities are "encourage to determine the best course of action to make sure there is maximum compliance," according to the press release.

Gov. Polis says the main reason to wear the masks is to protect others.