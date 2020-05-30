Protesters take to downtown Colorado Springs

People gathered in Colorado Springs on Saturday to protests after the death of George Floyd.

It was raining off and on but that didn't deter anybody. Hundreds of people were chanting things like "black lives matter" or "justice for George," and more.

Protesters even took their chanting into the streets and we're blocking some roads. Regardless, overall, this protest remained peaceful and those there wanted to make sure their message gets out.

"The goal is to make people listen," Kevin Daniels said. "The goal is to even bring people out of their comfort zone sometimes silence is violence. And so to be able to spread a message of unity is really really going to do justice for not only the city of Colorado Springs but our nation as a whole."

More protests are scheduled for Sunday.

We'll keep you updated.

