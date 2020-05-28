Protesters over George Floyd's death block I-25 in Denver, closing the highway

Protesters flooded I-25 Thursday night in Denver, forcing the highway to close.

The Colorado Department of Transportation put up the alert just after 7 p.m. that both lanes were closed at Speer Boulevard. At about 7:35 p.m. CDOT provided an update stating all lanes were back open.

The protesters were tied to a rally at Colorado's Capitol building earlier in the night over the death of George Floyd. Floyd died on Memorial Day in Minneapolis after an officer knelt on his neck until he became unresponsive. Four officers were fired. Soon after the rally shots were fired. 11 News Reporter Spencer Wilson was at the rally when shots were fired, thankfully no one was injured. More on that story here.