Protesters flood the streets of Denver for a 2nd day in response to George Floyd death

The streets of Denver were filled with protesters for the second day in a row in response to the death of George Floyd.

On Thursday, the rally ended with multiple gunshots near the Colorado State Capitol. Thankfully, no one was injured. That was followed up by I-25 being closed due to protesters walking on the highway. Thursday night was tense in the Mile High City as officers stood guard in the streets for crowd control. Multiple vehicles were damaged and there were reports of graffiti across the city.

You can watch a raw feed of Friday's rally below: