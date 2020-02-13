Propane tank explosions suspected in homeless camp fire

Firefighters were able to stop a homeless camp fire from spreading beyond the camp site after a police officer sounded the alarm Thursday morning.

The Pueblo Police Department says one of their officers was at 4th and Chester around 3 a.m. when she heard two explosions in quick succession and went to investigate. She found flames beginning to engulf a camp nestled along Fountain Creek.

The fire consumed most of the camp before crews got it extinguished, but firefighters were able to keep the flames contained to the camp.

No injuries were reported. The camp had been vacated before the original officer got to the scene.

Police say the fire was likely caused by propane tank explosions.