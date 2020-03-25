Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

Prince Charles has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating in Scotland, according to a statement released by royal residence Clarence House Wednesday morning.

The heir to the throne is exhibiting mild symptoms and is in otherwise good health, Clarence House said.

"He ... has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual. The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland. The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing. It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks," the statement reads.

The prince is the first member of Britain's royal family to test positive for the virus. Buckingham Palace said Wednesday the queen remains in good health.