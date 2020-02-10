President Trump seeks big increase in career-technical education money

President Donald Trump is proposing a $900 million increase in spending for career and technical education nationwide.

If the budget plan announced Monday is approved, most of the new money would flow through states to local schools and colleges. Career-technical education is already widespread, with 92% of students taking at least one such class in high school.

The spending increase is proposed for an Education Department that Trump is seeking to cut by 8%. Trump has signed previous budgets that ignored his education cut proposals, with Congress instead increasing funding.

