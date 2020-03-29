President Trump approves major disaster declaration for Colorado in wake of outbreak

President Donald Trump has approved a major disaster declaration for the state of Colorado, which makes emergency aid available for the Centennial State.

In a brief statement Sunday morning, FEMA said the aid would be used to "the state, tribes and local recovery efforts in the areas affected" by COVID-19.

"Federal funding is available to the state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures (Category B), including direct federal assistance under Public Assistance, for all areas affected by COVID-19 at a federal cost share of 75 percent," the statement read.

Colorado currently has more confirmed cases than many other states in the country, with more than 2,000 cases as of Saturday, which is when the most recent numbers were released.