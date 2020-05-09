President Trump announces federal government will buy $3 billion in meat, dairy & produce

President Donald Trump announced Saturday the federal government will soon purchase $3-billion dollars worth of diary, meant, and produce.

"Starting early next week, at my order, the USA will be purchasing, from our Farmers, Ranchers & Specialty Crop Growers, 3 Billion Dollars worth of Dairy, Meat & Produce for Food Lines & Kitchens," Trump tweeted.

President Trump made the announcement via Twitter. The President says the feds will start buying food from farmers early next week in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting early next week, at my order, the USA will be purchasing, from our Farmers, Ranchers & Specialty Crop Growers, 3 Billion Dollars worth of Dairy, Meat & Produce for Food Lines & Kitchens. “FARMERS TO FAMILY FOOD BOX” Great news for all! @SecretarySonny @ZippyDuvall — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 9, 2020

Ripple effects from the pandemic can be felt throughout the food supply chain from farms to the grocery store. Some farmers and dairy operators have thrown out products as meat packing plants and restaurants have closed.

Many Americans are bracing for a shortage. Experts say coronavirus is expected to make the trip to the grocery store more expensive. Meat prices could jump by up to 20 percent, according to CBS News.

The JBS meat-packing plant in Greeley, Colorado shut down temporarily in April due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Data from the state shows it's the biggest outbreak in Colorado with more than 280 confirmed cases. 7 workers have died.

The processing facility is now back open, like many others who have faced temporary shutdowns. COVID-19 has devastated the workforce. The President has signed an executive order to keep them operating.

Consumers are finding it hard to find meat in some grocery stores. Empty shelves prompted Wendy's to temporarily stop offering some of its fast-food menu items. Costco has capped meat purchases at three items. Krogers, who owns King Soopers, has a similar policy in place.

