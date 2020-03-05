Colorado Politics: President Trump returning to Colorado to headline fundraiser for Gardner

President Donald Trump will return to Colorado to attend a high-dollar fundraiser in the Denver area for U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner on March 13, according to Colorado Politics.

It will be Trump's second visit to the state in a month, following his appearance at a "Keep America Great" rally in Colorado Springs on Feb. 20.

Trump held a joint fundraiser with Gardner, billed as a "special rally opportunity," after touching down in Colorado Springs.

