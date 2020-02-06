President Donald Trump is coming to Colorado Springs

President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak in Colorado Springs later this month.

According to his website, he will be holding a rally on Feb. 20 at The Broadmoor World Arena at 5 p.m.

Click here to register for the event.

The last time President Donald Trump was in Colorado Springs was for the Air Force Academy graduation in March of 2019. Click here for the speech at the graduation ceremony.

Also part of the president's schedule is a "Pueblo County Trump Victory Leadership Initiative Training." Click here for more on that event taking place on Feb. 20.

Colorado's primary is March 3.