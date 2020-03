(Gray News) - A preliminary 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck about 10 miles east of Salt Lake City, Utah on Wednesday.

Utah Emergency Management first reported it around 7 a.m. local time. It stated on Twitter that power had been knocked out in some areas, and it was likely people would feel aftershocks later in the day.

It was the most powerful earthquake in the region since 1992.

