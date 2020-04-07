Pregnancy not linked to severe forms of coronavirus, study says

(CNN) - A new study indicates that most pregnant women who contract coronavirus do not experience more severe complications than other patients.

The study contrasts with past research on pregnant women with SARS and the flu, where pregnancy was linked to more severe illness. (Source: CNN)

The study was published Monday in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology.

It is based on data collected from 43 pregnant women diagnosed with coronavirus in New York between March 13 and 27.

Thirty-seven women experienced a mild form of coronavirus while four developed more severe forms. Only two experienced a “critical disease.”

The virus also doesn’t appear to be passed onto babies from their mothers, the study says.

