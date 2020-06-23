Powerful quake shakes southern, central Mexico

A powerful earthquake centered near the resort of Huatulco in southern Mexico swayed buildings Tuesday in Mexico City and sent thousands into the streets.

Seismic alarms sounded midmorning with enough warning for residents to exit buildings. Power was knocked out to some areas, but there were not immediately reports of damage or injuries.

Helicopters flew over downtown Mexico City and police patrols sounded their sirens.

The U.S. Geologic Survey said the quake hit at 10:29 a.m. local time along Mexico’s southern Pacific coast at a depth of 16 miles (26 km). The epicenter was 7 miles south-southwest of Santa Maria Zapotitlan.

The U.S. Geologic Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 7.7.