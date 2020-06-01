Powerful moment of peace, Denver police chief walks arm-in-arm with protesters

A powerful moment of peace shared between a police chief and a protester in Colorado is opening up a new dialogue.

During a peaceful rally on Monday in Denver, the chief of police joined protesters arm-in-arm and walked beside them. Protests have been taking place since Thursday in Denver following the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis one week ago. Denver put a curfew in place Saturday night for 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Friday morning following multiple incidents of violence.

Protester Neil Yarbrough went out Monday morning to help clean up the city following events from Sunday night. His emotions took over, for a number of reasons. Protesters are trying to bring attention to a number of issues circling Floyd's death and the death of others, about police brutality, race and a lack of equality. Yarbrough spoke with Denver's chief of police for the first time Monday morning, before locking in arms to walk side by side.

"This was a very powerful moment," Yarbrough told 11 News. "This was a very big moment for us as a nation. This was a very big moment for Denver. Denver should be the beacon of light, Denver should be the city of change and we should be an example for the rest of the country on how we can unify and we can walk hand and hand to actually solve the problem."

Yarbrough had the chance to share his feelings and his message with Chief Paul Pazen. Feeling like he opened up a whole new dialogue with law enforcement.

Denver Police Tweeted the following hours after:

"This evening, Chief Pazen walked arm in arm w/protesters, reminding them that their march is our march. Now, he wants to start a dialogue.

Denver Police are now inviting the public to join the chief for a "virtual community meeting" on Wednesday at 6 p.m. More details on the event are expected to be released in the future.

"I think a lot of people just wanted to be heard," Yarbrough added. "Today the police chief came out here, not only did he come out here, as some of his officers did march together, he listened to us. We listened to him. Now we're having open dialogue so we can actually get to the root of the problem... you know it was very beautiful, I've never felt so much unity and love."

Sam Hunt captured the moment on video: