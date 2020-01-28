Magnitude 7.7 earthquake hits between Cuba and Jamaica

A powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake has struck in the Caribbean Sea between Jamaica and eastern Cuba.

It shook a vast area from Mexico to Florida and beyond Tuesday, but there have been no immediate reports of casualties or heavy damage.

The Cayman Islands were rocked by several of the strong aftershocks that followed in the area, including one measuring magnitude 6.1. Water has been cut off to much of Grand Cayman Island, and public schools have been canceled for Wednesday.

It was centered 139 kilometers (86 miles) northwest of Montego Bay, Jamaica, and 140 kilometers (87 miles) west-southwest of Niquero, Cuba.

It hit at 2:10 p.m. and the epicenter was a relatively shallow 10 kilometers (6 miles) beneath the surface.

The quake could be felt strongly in Santiago, the largest far-eastern Cuban city.

It also prompted some evacuations in South Florida, but no injuries.

Police say the earthquake shook up some high rises in Miami. Some of those buildings were evacuated, including eight that residents emptied on their own.

Miami’s Government Center is also closed as a precaution.

