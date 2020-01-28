Powerball jackpot at $394 million for Wednesday night drawing

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing is estimated to be $394 million!

The estimated cash value of the Jan. 29 drawing is $274.6 million.

Since June of last year, Colorado has sold $34 million in Powerball tickets, of which nearly $13 million went to Lottery’s proceeds partners. Colorado Lottery retailers received nearly $2.8 million from Powerball sales this fiscal year.

Recently, a Pueblo man won $2 million in the Powerball. It took him about a week after the drawing before he realized he had a winning ticket!

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Players can multiply non-jackpot prizes with the Power Play option for an additional $1 per play.

Powerball jackpot winners may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment (cash value). The cash value, in general, is the amount of money required to be in the jackpot prize pool on the day of the drawing to fund the estimated annuity prize. A jackpot winner who selects the annuity will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.