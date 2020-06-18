Porch pirate caught on video in Colorado Springs

A crime caught on camera.

A porch pirate in Colorado Springs was caught on a Ring doorbell camera helping himself to another person's deliveries.

This happened in the area of Hancock and Fountain in Colorado Springs a few weeks ago, and now the victim wants your help finding out who is responsible.

Justin Henderson was out of town for the week, so he asked his friend to watch over the house and get his mail. His friend wasn't gone long when a man saw the opportunity to take boxes right off his property and drive off.

In the video you can see a tan car pull up and a shirtless man with some pretty distinct tattoos gets out of the car. The car continues to slowly roll as the man with a patterned bandana over his mouth grabs the boxes. He then gets back into the passenger side of the car and drives off. Henderson says he hopes the video will help catch the thief.

"It was actually a surprise gift for my dad and then just some household stuff. It wasn't really what was taken. It was just how it was taken," he said. "It's just infuriating you know, my wife's car is parked out there. My wife and child could have been home and, you know, my daughter loves to go get packages when they come and she would have gone out there and he would have been there. You know, what could have happened?"

If you recognize the car or the person in that video, call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. The case number is 2020-00082229.