Polis urges continued mask-wearing: 'Your decisions will keep our state from backsliding

Colorado continues to move in the right direction, but those gains are fragile, Gov. Jared Polis said Thursday.

COVID-19 cases in Colorado have been trending downward for eight of the last 14 days, and hospitalizations for 11 days in the same time period. But two of Colorado's neighbors have been seeing an uptick in cases.

"We watch that and we worry," Polis said of Utah and Arizona's case increases.

Arizona in particular concerns the governor because there is so much travel between that state and Colorado. Arizona has seen an alarming rise in coronavirus cases since its stay-at-home order ended on May 15, having reached 1,000 new cases a day as of this week. For reference, Colorado's three-day average as of June 9 was 146 cases.

Polis is imploring the public to continue wearing masks, social distancing, and gathering in groups of 10 or fewer, citing a new study by Britain Cambridge that shows large-scale mask-wearing dramatically reduces case numbers.

Masks are key to continuing to reopen the economy and enjoying some semblance of a normal summer, he said.

"We don't want to backslide like other states. ... Your decisions will keep our state from backsliding."