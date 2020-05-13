Polis to advocate for more federal resources during meeting with Trump

Gov. Polis is off to Washington D.C. Wednesday to meet with the president.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis makes a point during a news conference about the state's efforts to reopen non-essential businesses while still dealing with the dangers of the new coronavirus Monday, April 27, 2020, in the State Capitol in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Polis says he was invited by President Trump for a meeting in person, and plans to take this opportunity to advocate for more federal resources for Colorado's pandemic recovery.

"When the president invited me and the governor of North Dakota for an hour meeting, there’s really no way that I could say no to this opportunity to advance the needs of the people of Colorado with regard to improving our federal partnership for supplies, for testing, for personal protection equipment, and really to do my best to make sure that the president is not living in the ivory tower in the White House and is really aware of what’s going on across the entire country," Polis said in a news conference Monday ahead of the meeting.

Polis says it's important for Trump to know how the pandemic is really affecting the country.

"I think what's important at the White House and that the president hear is the real difficulties the American people are facing from this virus. Many Americans are out of work. They worry about where their next rent payment is going to come from. They worry about the virus. We worry about having the equipment we need to help battle the virus."

Polis, a Democrat, says political affiliation isn't what matters during this pandemic -- that it's critical the states and federal government be partners in fighting the coronavirus and healing during recovery.

"I’ll work with anybody and everybody to help the people of Colorado. ... I think that’s my job and that’s what’s important. It’s not about ideology. It’s not about party. "

He acknowledged there have been times he's had to go around the federal government to get supplies for Colorado.

"We’ve had to often go around them, sometimes even in competition with them, to acquire the supplies we need: buying masks and gloves in the international market, buying supplies in the international market. But they’ve also been a supplier with us and for us, whether it’s 100 ventilators, whether it’s the swabs they’re sending, whether it’s the project we’re working on with them to deliver additional masks and protective equipment to our nursing homes."

Polis hopes Wednesday's meeting is the start of a stronger relationship with the White House.

"We work with anybody and everybody, and of course, I’m going to continue to try to make our president aware of what’s going on on the ground, in states like Colorado, and hopefully elevate our partnership to help save lives in Colorado."

Polis' meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. Colorado time. He says he'll update the state afterward on what was discussed.