Polis: Every Coloradan showing symptoms can now get tested for COVID-19

Any Coloradan with symptoms who wants to get tested for COVID-19 now can, Gov. Jared Polis announced Monday from a testing site in the Denver metro.

"If you have symptoms in Colorado, we are proud to say we are now ready to test anyone with symptoms, and we do want you to get tested," Polis said.

The state achieved its goal of obtaining enough kits to test every symptomatic Coloradan by mid-May, something the governor said was critical in order for Colorado to get back to some degree of normalcy.

"We didn't have the capacity a month ago to have everyone be tested for the virus. But now we encourage everyone who wants to get tested to do so," Polis said. "... Getting tested is a real important part of our process of making progress against this virus."

To punctuate his point, the governor himself got tested live in the middle of his news briefing.

If the message in April was to self-isolate if showing symptoms, the message in May is now "get tested if showing symptoms!"

"We are encouraging people to get tested if they have flu-like symptoms," Polis said, noting that because of social distancing, the flu is mostly gone, so anyone showing flu-like symptoms now could very well have the coronavirus.

"If you have symptoms, get tested. Bottom line."

Like wearing masks and social distancing, Polis urged every Coloradan to take the responsibility of getting tested if symptomatic seriously. Testing is free, and you do not have to have insurance.

"We need to continue to have individual responsibility. That's what's going to get us through this."

In another move towards "a new normal," the governor said the state would have a draft of restaurant reopening guidance by Tuesday if not sooner. An exact reopening date is still not set in stone, but Polis said he hoped to have one by Memorial Day.

For information on testing and finding a site near you, click here.