Police urging drivers to be aware of crosswalks after auto/pedestrian accident

"I cannot stress enough how important it is to beware of people in crosswalks," said police after a person was reportedly hit by a car Sunday.

PPD traffic officers investigated an auto/pedestrian accident near Thatcher and Belmont Sunday night. Initial reports indicate a 58-year-old pedestrian was reportedly in the crosswalk when he was hit.

Police say the pedestrian was in the right of way. He is currently in a local hospital with serious injuries.

The driver is not currently charged, but will face charges at a later date based on severity of injury to the victim.