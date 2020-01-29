Amber Alert: Dad found dead, baby still missing after 3 women killed in South Florida

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says the father of a baby at the center of an Amber Alert has been found dead, but the child is still missing.

Wednesday morning’s alert says 1-week-old Andrew Caballeiro was missing. (Source: Miami-Dade Police/photos/WSVN/CNN)

Miami-Dade police say officers had been searching for 49-year-old Ernesto Caballeiro and 1-week-old Andrew Caballeiro since three women were found shot and killed in a home on 187th Avenue.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday afternoon they had found the suspect vehicle in a rural area. Officers found Ernesto Caballeiro’s body a short distance away with a single self-inflicted gunshot wound.

There was no sign of the baby. Officers said bloodhounds found no sign of the child in the area.

Officers said at a news conference Wednesday afternoon that a witness saw a blonde woman sitting in the truck at one point. They are asking that woman to come forward and hope that she has the baby.

Pasco County officials say there should have been a pick axe in the vehicle, but it was not. They are asking anyone who has seen the suspect vehicle at any point in the last few days to call law enforcement immediately.

Andrew was last seen in Miami with his father.

The father was related to at least one of the women but was not named as a suspect.

