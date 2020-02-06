Police searching for additional victims in child prostitution solicitation case

Police are trying to find additional victims of a man arrested for allegedly soliciting sex from an underage boy.

Javier Dominguez, 46, is accused of approaching the boy at a store off of East Platte and Chelton Road near the Citadel Mall. Detectives began an investigation into the incident in December of last year and arrested Dominguez one month later on several felony charges including solicitation of child prostitution and sexual exploitation of a child.

Anyone with information on other potential victims is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.