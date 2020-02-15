Police searching for man with multiple warrants out for arrest

Colorado springs police are searching for a man who has multiple warrants out for his arrest.

They are searching for 29-year-old Daniel Martinez, who is wanted on burglary charges.

They say they saw a vehicle matching the suspects description in the 400 block of South Hancock Avenue when they began searching.

Officers asked residents in the area to stay in their homes while they were in the area, but the man was not found.

An officer suffered a minor injury due to a dog bite but returned back to work with minor injuries.

If anyone has information on where he is,call police right away at 444-7000.