Police are looking for a robber armed with a knife who may be responsible for two separate robberies in Colorado Springs.

The first one happened at 9:30 Tuesday night at a convenience store on Jet Wing Drive near East Fountain Blvd in Southeast Colorado Springs.

The next robbery was just down the street on East Fountain Boulevard only about 10 minutes later.

During both crimes police say the robbers showed a knife and demanded money from the clerk.